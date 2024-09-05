Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar & Royce Da 5'9" Teamed Up On "100" Off Of "Detroit" 12 Years Ago Today: Stream

How times have changed...

Big Sean's brand new album Better Me Than You has us reminiscing on how far he's come in his career. Moreover, 12 years ago today (September 5), he dropped his breakout mixtape Detroit on the Internet and re-released it on streaming services for its ten-year anniversary. While there are plenty of highlights to name here, there are multiple reasons as to why "100" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Royce Da 5'9" is an easy standout.

For one, these introspective verses see each MC speak on their aspirations before their life is over, ripping through a dramatic and percussively stark instrumental. Also, this is a minor but still relevant chapter in the beef history between Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar, a tale that ended amicably. But it's curious to hear this track back when you consider that it dropped a year before K.Dot would challenge Sean and many others on their "Control" collab. For obvious reasons, this reflection on that competitiveness is more relevant than ever these days.

Meanwhile, with a potential collab album with The Alchemist on the way, this throwback doesn't take away from all we have to look forward to from Big Sean in the future. If you haven't heard "100" with Kendrick Lamar and Royce Da 5'9", find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on this retrospective look. As always, come back to HNHH for more recollections throughout hip-hop history.

Big Sean's "100" With Kendrick Lamar & Royce Da 5'9": Stream