Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar & Royce Da 5'9" Teamed Up On "100" Off Of "Detroit" 12 Years Ago Today: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big Sean Kendrick Lamar 100 Royce Da 59 Detroit Mixtape Anniversary StreamBig Sean Kendrick Lamar 100 Royce Da 59 Detroit Mixtape Anniversary Stream
How times have changed...

Big Sean's brand new album Better Me Than You has us reminiscing on how far he's come in his career. Moreover, 12 years ago today (September 5), he dropped his breakout mixtape Detroit on the Internet and re-released it on streaming services for its ten-year anniversary. While there are plenty of highlights to name here, there are multiple reasons as to why "100" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Royce Da 5'9" is an easy standout.

For one, these introspective verses see each MC speak on their aspirations before their life is over, ripping through a dramatic and percussively stark instrumental. Also, this is a minor but still relevant chapter in the beef history between Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar, a tale that ended amicably. But it's curious to hear this track back when you consider that it dropped a year before K.Dot would challenge Sean and many others on their "Control" collab. For obvious reasons, this reflection on that competitiveness is more relevant than ever these days.

Meanwhile, with a potential collab album with The Alchemist on the way, this throwback doesn't take away from all we have to look forward to from Big Sean in the future. If you haven't heard "100" with Kendrick Lamar and Royce Da 5'9", find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on this retrospective look. As always, come back to HNHH for more recollections throughout hip-hop history.

Read More: Big Sean Clarifies His Alleged Diss Toward Lil Yachty On "Better Me Than You"

Big Sean's "100" With Kendrick Lamar & Royce Da 5'9": Stream

Quotable Lyrics
Haters praying I fall, move back in with my moms,
Take online classes and turn back into y'all, hating,
I guess they want your lights out when you the plug,
N***as wanna catch you slipping like they pulled the rug

Read More: Big Sean's New Album Is Projected To Be Lowest-Selling Of His Career

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...