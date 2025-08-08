Country star Bailey Zimmerman has been teaming up with more hip-hop artists as of late and his newest features The Kid LAROI.

Girl you had me locked into your friends And your family got close too Tell me, which ones should I not talk to? In all of my future plans, it was us two I wish that I knew in yours it was just you I shoulda read the signs

If that doesn't ring a bell, the "All The Way" title might. It's the presumed lead single for BigX's upcoming album, I Hope You're Happy. It will be a fusion of pop and trap rap instrumentals mixed country influences. Him and Zimmerman's collab has been ringing off in the mainstream and it shows that the two genres are what the fans want right now.

Bailey Zimmerman, Louisville, Illinois country singer and songwriter has a brand-new album out today. Most of you may be scratching your heads about us talking about it, but there's a good reason for it. If you have been reading our more recent song posts, you may have caught a track between him and Texas rapper BigXthaPlug.

