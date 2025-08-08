Bailey Zimmerman, Louisville, Illinois country singer and songwriter has a brand-new album out today. Most of you may be scratching your heads about us talking about it, but there's a good reason for it. If you have been reading our more recent song posts, you may have caught a track between him and Texas rapper BigXthaPlug.
If that doesn't ring a bell, the "All The Way" title might. It's the presumed lead single for BigX's upcoming album, I Hope You're Happy. It will be a fusion of pop and trap rap instrumentals mixed country influences. Him and Zimmerman's collab has been ringing off in the mainstream and it shows that the two genres are what the fans want right now.
Because of this it seems like the "Backup Plan" singer has been building relationships with artists in the rap world. Different Night Same Rodeo features a joint effort with Australian singer and occasional rapper The Kid LAROI.
They team up on "Lost" a track about how their breakups have them hurting knowing they lost someone special. Ironically, LAROI is going through one of his own. He and Canadian pop star Tate McRae have reportedly split as of a week or so ago.
That's at least when the internet learned about it. There's been some drama around it, but maybe this song is a way of saying he misses Tate. Check out the pop, pop rap, and country crossover below.
Bailey Zimmerman & The Kid LAROI "Lost"
Quotable Lyrics:
Girl you had me locked into your friends
And your family got close too
Tell me, which ones should I not talk to?
In all of my future plans, it was us two
I wish that I knew in yours it was just you
I shoulda read the signs