The Kid LAROI is showing off his duality as an artist on his latest offering, "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS." The 21-year-old rapper and singer flexes those very talents on this breakup anthem about a girl who didn't really give it their all in their relationship.

Specifically, it's about someone who he also believes has is it easy in terms of finding another partner. The Aussie also warns future suitors that she will latch on elsewhere. She can travel at the drop of a hat due to her wealth and good looks as guys are giving her whatever she wants, whenever she wants it.

"She live in L.A., Miami and New York / 'Cause her phone is thе only place she work / Don't beliеve her, it's on you if you get hurt," he says.

Interestingly, "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS" arrives shortly after/right around the time he and Canadian pop star, Tate McRae, seemingly split. Reasons for their apparent breakup are unknown. However, according to PEOPLE, it does seem that they are no longer an item after about one year of dating.

How this news got out was quite messy as LAROI shared a screenshot of a text chain on X with people on his team. It was a response to another account accusing his reps of "paying for slander tweets" against Tate. He and his team denied it calling out whoever was spreading this hate "f*cked up."

But amid the nastiness was LAROI confirming that he and the songstress were done. "Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack," one of his texts read.

Hopefully, things get sorted out. In the meantime, stream "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS" below.

The Kid LAROI "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS"

Quotable Lyrics: