Gunna Teases Incredible New Snippet Despite Continued Backlash

BY Elias Andrews
GUNNA: The Bittersweet Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Rapper Gunna backstage during GUNNA: The Bittersweet Tour at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
He continues to drop heat.

Gunna is winning any popularity contests in 2025. The rapper was once crewed up with YSL and some of the hottest artists in the genre. After Young Thug was locked up, however, the YSL crew gradually turned on Gunna. Despite getting the opposite of a co-sign from the likes Thug, Lil Baby and Future, Wunna has continued to thrive. The rapper dropped off a new song snippet on January 31, and it proves that he isn't going anywhere.

Gunna uploaded the snippet to social media with the caption: "Pushin it!." The snippet was accompanied by a video in which the rapper vibed out to the song in a hotel studio. Hard-hitting drums and a tight beat underpin Gunna's flow, which sounds sharp as ever. The rapper's obviously feeling it, based on how he's bobbing and dancing in front of his hotel window. Gunna already proved that the YSL allegations will not slow his momentum. He still put up strong sales numbers with his 2024 album, One of Wun. He hasn't taken any plays off since, either. The Atlanta rapper has dropped multiple teasers since the end of last year.

Gunna Teases Latest Song From His Upcoming Album

Gunna's former friends have continued to sneak diss the rapper on record. Lil Baby repeatedly spoke on his averseness to recording with "rats" during the promo for his last album. He then enlisted Young Thug and Future for one of the album's standout singles. The rumor among industry players is that Gunna was a snitch, and saved his own neck by selling out Thug. He's repeatedly denied these allegations, though. The rapper's lawyer even addressed them via Twitter at the top of the year. Steve Sadow asserted that his client never gave up information on Young Thug.

"Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case," the attorney wrote. "He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, and no probation." It's also worth noting that Young Thug requested the chance to work with Gunna upon his release. Regardless, the rapper is doing just fine on his own.

