Lil Uzi Vert Eclipses Three Billion Streams On Spotify For 2023

We are nearing the end of 2023 and you know what that means if you are a music junkie. That is right, Spotify Wrapped is here as of 8 a.m. ET today. Everyone is checking their stats, their most-listened-to artists, and their top five songs of the year. It is always a treat to look back on the year and see what your tastes were and if you explored any new genres or artists. Speaking of artists, they too are receiving their numbers on the streaming giant's platform and some have been massive, like Lil Uzi Vert.

The Philadelphia rapper went in a different direction for their latest record, Pink Tape. It was their first solo record since 2020's Eternal Atake. Uzi took a foray into metal, rage, some Jersey club with their hit song "Just Wanna Rock," and more. In fact, that song is well over half a billion streams.

Lil Uzi Vert Had A Big Year

The global success of that track, along with other cuts like "Aye," and "Flooded The Face," helped push them into rare air. For this year, Uzi was near the very top amongst other rappers for streams. 184 countries were bumping their material, which led to over three billion plays. According to DJ Akademiks, only XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD were right there with them.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert reaching three billion streams on Spotify for 2023? Where do you think this will rank amongst the rest of the rappers for this year? Was Uzi a part of the top five artists you listened to on your "Spotify Wrapped?"

