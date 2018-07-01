billions
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Eclipses Three Billion Streams On Spotify For 2023With everyone's "Spotify Wrapped" out now, we take a look at how well Lil Uzi did. By Zachary Horvath
- TechMark Zuckerberg Net Worth Decreases By Billions After Facebook OutageMark Zuckerberg's net worth reportedly decreased by over $6 billion after Facebook's outages on Monday.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersAdidas To Sell Reebok At A Major LossAdidas will no longer have control over Reebok.By Alexander Cole
- TechElon Musk Loses $20 Billion Following "SNL" Appearance: ReportElon Musk reportedly lost billions of dollars following his appearance on "SNL."By Cole Blake
- MusicConcert Industry To Lose Upwards Of $9 Billion, New Study FindsA new study shows the concert industry could lose upwards of $9 billion dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.By Cole Blake
- SportsDennis Rodman Thinks He'd Have Billions Had Social Media Existed EarlierMaybe Rodman has a point.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyVideo Game Market Could Be A $300B Industry By 2025: ReportThe video games business is booming. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 2" Surpasses Two Billion Spotify StreamsLil Uzi Vert is a bonafide sales juggernaut. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingFortnite Pulls $2.4 Billion In 2018, Highest Annual Profits In Gaming HistoryCould Fortnite's historic earnings bring about a slew of lawsuits from "dance originators?"By Devin Ch
- MusicSnoop Dogg Will Adopt "Smoooth Dog" Alias In New Ad CampaignSnoop Dogg also agreed to become a minority shareholder for $2.5 billion tech giant Klarna.By Devin Ch
- LifeCanadians Spent $1.6 Billion In Legal Weed Last YearIn 2018, legal weed consumption doubled in Canada.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJeff Bezos Is Reportedly On The Rebound With Another WomanJeff Bezos was spotted with the wife of a Hollywood honcho.By Devin Ch
- Society"Marijuana" Wins Big On Election Night 2018Big inroads for marijuana lovers in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Concocts Hare-Brained Scheme To Secure Mega Millions Fortune50 Cent drops off a little Mega Millions gallows humor. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyTesla Just Lost $8 Billion In Shareholder Value This Past WeekExperts predicted a downfall but not to this extent.By Devin Ch
- MusicBrandy Becomes First 90's Era Artist To Hit 1.5 Billion StreamsBrandy owes the bulk of her digital streams to the Chris Brown-assisted album "Heartbreak on a Full Moon."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJay-Z & Beyoncé Are Worth A Combined $1.25 BillionThe Carters are loaded.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyH&M Has $4 Billion Worth Of Stock They Need To Move ASAPA decrease in profits could lead to big clearance sales at H&M locations worldwide.By Devin Ch