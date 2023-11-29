Boosie Badazz Thinks That The Florida District Attorney Kept YNW Melly In Jail To Allow New Death Penalty Law To Pass

Boosie Badazz loves to give his opinions on things, as we all know. Sometimes, they may come across as outlandish, but he might have a point here. The Louisiana rapper continues to do a lot of interviews with VladTV and he recently sat down with him again. In the past, the two have discussed the YNW Melly murder trial and how rocky it has been. After the first go-around resulted in a mistrial, they are looking to go through the process again.

It has been mercilessly pushed back. Originally, it was going to happen in October, but now it looks like February 5 is the day. Boosie Badazz talked about how bad feels for Melly and his family. He has a sneaking suspicion that when the court wants you, they will do anything they can to have you locked up. Boosie truly feels that Melly was kept in jail for so long that the new 8-4 law could pass.

Boosie Badazz Feels They Have It Out For YNW Melly

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Florida passed a law where only eight votes are required for someone to receive the death penalty. Before, it had to be a unanimous vote, but the goalpost is now closer. Boosie feels it is messed up. He said, "After that law passed, they took him straight to f******g trial, bro. Eight-four is f*****g crazy." But, in the latest clip above, he has a feeling that the court is going to do all they can. "When they want you, they want you."

What are your initial thoughts on Boosie Badazz's latest comments about the YNW Melly trial? Do you think he has a valid point when he said, "When they want you, they want you?" How do you see the rest of this court case playing out when a new trial begins in February? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Boosie Badazz and YNW Melly. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

