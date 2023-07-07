Just last week Lil Uzi Vert returned with their highly anticipated new project Pink Tape. The 23-track album features rappers, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver as well as Snow Strippers, BABYMETAL, and Bring Me The Horizon. Now Uzi has announced a tour in support of the project starting later this year. They start the series by playing a handful of festival shows before taking off on an arena tour.

The Pink Tape Tour starts off in Minneapolis in late October at The Armory. It runs for over a month until late November. The last show takes place in Uzi’s hometown of Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on November 22nd. The 17-date tour stops at a number of cities across the US. While the tour announcement doesn’t officially confirm any opening performers coming along with Uzi on tour, the expectation is that they will be announced at a later date.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces New Tour

After initially aiming for a debut on the right side of 200k, Pink Tape‘s sales projections fell a bit. Now they’re aiming for around 165k which would still be far and away the biggest debut for a rap album this year. The previous high was Lil Durk whose new album Almost Healed turned out 125k back in May. Becoming the biggest hip-hop debut of the year is just one of the accomplishments Pink Tape could reach. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time has ruled the Billboard 200 for months, but Uzi is expected to finally knock Wallen off the top spot.

Hip-hop has had a major down year on the charts. No album or song has reached number one on either the Hot 100 or the Billboard 200 so far. While Drake and Lil Durk have both debuted at number two, Uzi seems primed to have the first number one rap album of the year. The album’s opening track “Flooded The Face” has an opportunity to debut as high as the top 10 on the Hot 100. Which stop on the Pink Tape tour will you be attending? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Flexes Piles Of Cash On Their Instagram

[Via]