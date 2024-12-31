Lil Uzi Vert Compares Whippets To Eating Mayonnaise:"You Eat That You're A Serial Killer"

Lil Uzi Vert doesn't like whippets or mayonnaise.

Lil Uzi Vert's Over/Under interview with Pitchfork delivered interesting highlights. The Philadelphia rap star answered a question about Whippets, comparing it to as horrible as mayonnaise. Whippets are a popular inhalant drug. "Don't do Whippets, them joints is bad," he chuckingly says. "Don't do them; they are bad. They have you eating food you never ate. They have you hanging with people you never hung with. That's just what I heard."

Uzi would go as far as to compare the drug to eating mayonnaise. He shared that you would have to be a serial killer to eat "horrible" mayonnaise. He continued: "Whippets is really, really, bad. I'm not just saying that. I'm the guy that loves everything that's bad... Mayonnaise is bad, too. Mayonnaise is horrible. You eat that, you're a serial killer."

Lil Uzi Vert Claims Whippets Is Like Mayonnaise

Uzi followed up whippets with leaks. "Leaks are not ready to be presented," he said. "So when y'all get leaks. Fans or the leak police or the leak scammers or people in the rooms on Discord. When y'all sit there and get 82 of my leaked songs. That haven't put together the right way. Sit there and say, 'Lil Uzi's trash.' Y'all are basically watching me get dressed in my closet. And I ain't got my clothes on yet. Basically, see me naked. And y'all is trash -- all of y'all. You're not giving me a second to get dressed. Before I can dress the song up." Uzi spent the majority of 2024 creating his latest album.

Lil Uzi Vert released his latest album, Eternal Atake 2, in November. The album has unique mashups, styles, and sounds from the different album cycles. It picks up where the original left off. "We Good," "Not An Option," and "Black Hole" are among the album's highlights. Big Time Rush appears on the album. Eternal Atake 2 is available on Generation Now and Atlantic Records.