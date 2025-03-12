Lil Uzi Vert Once Again A Victim Of Leaks As Massive Wave Of Fan-Favorites Surfaces Online

BY Zachary Horvath 1.8K Views
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Lil Uzi Vert attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Lil Uzi Vert arguably is the most leaked artist in hip-hop, but even for them, this is a lot of songs to appear in such a short span.

Leaks will always be a controversial issue in music, and unfortunately for Lil Uzi Vert, they're all too familiar with it. The Philadelphia rapper, songwriter, and singer has never been a fan of the idea either. In a recent interview with Pitchfork, they were extremely transparent on the matter. "Leaks are not ready to be presented. So when y'all get leaks. Fans or the leak police or the leak scammers or people in the rooms on Discord. When y'all sit there and get 82 of my leaked songs. That haven't put together the right way. Y'all sit there and say, 'Lil Uzi's trash,'" they said.

"Y'all are basically watching me get dressed in my closet. And I ain't got my clothes on yet. Y'all basically see me naked. And y'all is trash -- all of y'all. You're not giving me a second to get dressed. Before I can dress the song up, y'all judging." Their statements had some fans in agreement, but a fair number also didn't see eye to eye. "Imma keep it a bean, Uzi. Maybe if you would actually release music, people would have no desire for leaks. Maybe if you wouldn't tease this "unfinished" music, we would never know it exists. But YOU build the demand, and YOU don't release the product and edge your fans."

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping An Album In 2025?

Believe it or not, that unquenchable desire is being somewhat satisfied as we speak per Kurrco. The hip-hop aggregator tweeted out that in the last 24+ hours, fans have been unleashing a great deal of leaks online. The account didn't specify where, but Twitter sleuths revealed the source, or at least one of them, in the comments. They go by uzicleo on SoundCloud, the platform that helped Uzi blow up nearly a decade ago.

This account in particular has actually been dropping off leaks for the last month, with the current total up to 56. In the last day, uzicleo has released 32 alone. Die-hard Uzi listeners will recognize some of the titles such as "Party With Demons," which sounds like a Pink Tape leftover, "Super Saiyan 2," "Super Gas," among others. With all of these songs making the rounds, some of you may be wondering if Uzi has a project in the works for 2025. They have never explicitly revealed plans for this year yet, but they did fuel speculation. A fan tweeted at them, "Twin, drop some music." Uzi simply but vaguely replied, ""K. I love y'all a lot."

