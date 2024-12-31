Lil Uzi Vert Expresses His Opinion On Leakers & Fans Who Listen To His Leaked Music

Lil Uzi Vert has something to say about leakers.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Lil Uzi Vert shares his thoughts on fans who leak and listen to his leaked music. Expressing his frustration on the subject, the "I Just Wanna Rock" hitmaker says, "Leaks are not ready to be presented. So when y'all get leaks. Fans or the leak police or the leak scammers or people in the rooms on Discord. When y'all sit there and get 82 of my leaked songs. That haven't put together the right way. Y'all sit there and say, 'Lil Uzi's trash.' Y'all are basically watching me get dressed in my closet. And I ain't got my clothes on yet. Y'all basically see me naked. And y'all is trash -- all of y'all. You're not giving me a second to get dressed. Before I can dress the song up, y'all judging."

On social media, fans refuted the rap star's answer. "Nah, some songs be completely finished, but certain artists just suck at song selection (cough cough)," a fan commented about the leaked music being unfinished. Speaking to the quality of the leaked music, a user commented, "Some of his leaks are his best songs though, lmao." Another user credited the leaks to Uzi's productivity. They commented: "Imma keep it a bean, Uzi. Maybe if you would actually release music, people would have no desire for leaks. Maybe if you wouldn't tease this "unfinished" music, we would never know it exists. But YOU build the demand, and YOU don't release the product and edge your fans."

Lil Uzi Vert Annoyed By Leakers & Fans Who Listen To The Leaks

Lil Uzi Vert is among many popular artists who suffer leaks frequently. Others include PartyNextDoor, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. In previous interviews, Lil Uzi has credited album delays to fans leaking his music.

Uzi's interview follows the rap star answering a fan asking for more new music on social media. Over the weekend, a fan messaged Uzi with, "Twin, drop some music, [tear-drop face emoji]." The rapper subtly acknowledged the fan with, "K. I love y'all a lot [white heart emoji]." Eternal Atake 2, Uzi's latest album, was released in November. The album includes the hit song "Chill Bae." It features the reunion of popular pop group Big Time Rush.