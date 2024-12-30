Lil Uzi Vert Replies To Fan's Request For New Music With A Typical "Uzi" Response.

Lil Uzi Vert builds excitement for 2025.

Although he released his latest album, Eternal Atake 2, in November, fans want more music from Lil Uzi Vert. On Sunday (Dec. 29), the Philadelphia pop star issued a signature response to a fan's request for some music on Instagram. The fan commented on Uzi's account, "Twin, drop some music, [tear-drop face emoji]." Uzi would express his love for his fans, responding the only way Lil Uzi Vert would. The entertainer replied, "K. I love y'all a lot [white heart emoji]."

Magnetically, Lil Uzi's response would deliver mixed comments from fans about the request and response. One user commented, "Hopefully, it’s good this time, unlike the last 2." Another user followed up the comment with, "EA2 got undeserved hate and that shi just dropped. Let it breathe." A user concurred, commenting, "Asking for new music when he just dropped an entire album is so damn greedy omg lmao." Comparing Uzi and Playboi Carti's promise to release new album in 2024, a user commented, "Uzi saving the year bc Carti wanna be mysterious."

Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Fan's Request For New Music

While Uzi’s latest album will undoubtedly find praise among loyal fans, it struggles to reach the heights of its predecessor. One surprising moment on the album is “The Rush,” which features a brief cameo from Big Time Rush. The boy band exchanges a short dialogue with Uzi, quipping, “Dude, you’re not Big Time Rush. Instead of feeling like an interstellar journey, as the original Eternal Atake did, this sequel feels more like a grounded detour. The question lingers: is Uzi losing their edge, or are longtime fans simply moving on?

Uzi's girlfriend, JT, made her debut in 2024 with the release of her album, City Cinderella. Supported by a tour, the album features Jeezy, DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, and CLIP. A collaboration between Lil Uzi Vert and JT has been a fan's request since their relationship began.