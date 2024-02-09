Lil Uzi Vert Deactivates Their Social Media

Lil Uzi Vert fans who are still hoping for a follow-up to last year's Pink Tape just got a mixed message from the rapper. After staying pretty silent the past few months, they recently got even more silent when they deactivated both their Instagram and Twitter accounts. As far as fans can tell the accounts aren't deleted, just deactivated so they can return at a later date. While a social media shift can often be the first sign of new music from many artists, fans aren't exactly holding their breath here.

Lil Uzi Vert has repeatedly made and then failed to follow-up on numerous promises about new music. They began shortly after the release of Pink Tape last year. First they announced LUV Is Rage 3 as a deluxe version of Pink Tape. It's similar to how they dropped Eternal Atake immediately followed by LUV vs. The World 2. That album never materialized though. Likely because Uzi shifted their focus to a new Young Thug-tributing album they announced later. That project was called Barter 16 and was said to be executive produced by Thugger collaborator London On Da Track. Despite claims that the album had been turned into the label, it never materialized.

Lil Uzi Vert's Social Media Disappears

Lil Uzi Vert had a relatively quiet 2024 so far. Much of the discussion has been about their relationship with City Girls rapper JT. The pair have been dating for a while now but issues started to emerge last year. For a moment a few months ago the pair unfollowed each other on social media. Afterwards Uzi confessed that their relationship wasn't in the best place.

That's why many fans have jumped to the conclusion that this newest social media wipe could have something to do with JT. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert deleting their social media? Do you think it could be a sign that they're moving into a new era? Let us know in the comment section below.

