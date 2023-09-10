Lil Uzi Vert Updates Fans On Their Figure

Lil Uzi Vert shared a picture of their updated figure on Instagram, earlier this week. In the post, they remarked, "I'm almost back 4more weeks," while sharing a selfie showing off their physique. In the picture, Uzi rocks a pieced belly button, to which fans on social media had polarizing responses.

"A belly ring? How do jt even stay turned on hunching this man," one user wrote on a post from The Shade Room. Another commented: "People are getting WAYYYYYY too comfortable with promoting Devil Worshipers."

Read More: Multiple Songs From Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Leak Online

Lil Uzi Vert Performs At Rolling Loud

Uzi is no stranger is being treated as an outcast by fans. They recently spoke about the idea with GQ, admitting that their outcast aesthetic is far from reality. Instead, they say they're more of a "class clown" in the hip-hop world. “I'm not really the outcast, even though I take on the outcast aesthetic,” Uzi told the outlet, before loosely comparing the social order of the hip-hop community to high school: “You got the cool kids and the jocks. Then you got the nerds, then you got the kids with behavior problems. But I'm more of the class clown. Some days people will really like me. And then some days I get on they nerves.”

Lil Uzi Vert's Current Look

As for music from Uzi, the rapper is currently working on Barter 16 as a follow-up to their recent album, Pink Tape. The state of the upcoming effort is unclear, however, after Uzi recently suffered a massive leak of unreleased songs. Uzi's latest post to their Instagram page comes from three weeks ago and features a birthday tribute to Young Thug with the caption: "Happy birthday @thuggerthugger1 Barter 16 🅱️ soon 🩸Love You 💚." Be on the lookout for further details regarding Barter 16 on HotNewHipHop in the coming weeks.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Describes Themselves As The “Class Clown” Of Hip-Hop

[Via]