Lil Uzi Vert Drops "Red Moon" Single & Music Video As A Special Christmas Gift

Merry Christmas to all if you celebrate, and even if you don't, you have plenty of reasons to be happy if you're a Lil Uzi Vert fan. Moreover, they just released a new single (not on streaming yet) and music video, "Red Moon," which takes a pretty distinct direction compared to their other work. In fact, this is the track that the Philly superstar previewed just a couple of weeks ago, which samples Drake's "7969 Santa" featuring Teezo Touchdown and Snoop Dogg off of For All The Dogs. In addition, they had mentioned that they finished filming the music video, and it seems like they couldn't help but give fans this special present today.

Furthermore, given the "LIR3" text that appears towards the video's end, it's fair to assume that this is what truly kicks off the rollout for LUV Is Rage 3. Maybe it'll be a while before the project drops, but Lil Uzi Vert used "Red Moon" to hint at their artistic direction and mental state. It's a heart-ached relationship cut that sees them in their feelings, backed by a creative fusion of the aforementioned sample plus alternating trap and drum-and-bass percussion. As for the music video, the 28-year-old sits alone in their hotel room, travels the city around them, and runs on the beach toward the titular red moon.

Lil Uzi Vert's "Red Moon" Music Video: Watch

From a visual standpoint, it's a pretty simple but nonetheless engaging and creative presentation. After all, sometimes less is more, and seeing this more casual or pedestrian side to an artist is always an interesting perspective for us as fans to contrast with their usual flexing or grandeur. What's more is that, now that Lil Uzi Vert seemingly doubled down on a soon-to-come retirement, these new songs will probably sting a little bit harsher. We hate to see them go, but we also know that this is by no means the end of their career, success, and fulfillment.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott recently brought the "Sanguine Paradise" hitmaker out for his Philly concert. It was absolutely electric, as there's nothing quite like some hometown love to take a performance atmosphere to the next level. We'll see what else is down the pipeline in the new year. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert, keep checking in with HNHH.

