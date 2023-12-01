Lil Uzi Vert Punches Hole In Paper While During High-Energy Performance: Watch

Lil Uzi Vert has certainly had themselves a solid 2023 so far. Overall, they dropped The Pink Tape which was released to fairly mixed reviews. Although their day-one fans appreciated the album, some felt like the mixture of styles simply wasn't done properly. After all, hearing Bring Me The Horizon on a rap record in 2023 isn't always going to attract the masses. However, the album is still doing numbers on streaming, and Uzi has subsequently taken it on tour for all to bear witness to.

With that being said, the tour has been sensational. These songs definitely translate well to the stage, and Uzi has been proving that to be true, every single night. Over the last few weeks, we have gotten numerous clips of the artist doing their thing on stage. Whether it be jumping from huge heights, stage diving, or jumping up and down, Uzi knows how to get the crowd amped. In the video below, Uzi added something new to their repertoire: punching holes in the wall.

Lil Uzi Vert Is On One

As you can see in the clip, Uzi was performing and getting excited when they spotted the paper wall with anime graphics. Uzi subsequently punched the paper and put a fist right through it. Thankfully, it was not a real wall, otherwise, that could have been very bad for the artist. Either way, the fans were treated to a pretty great show and that is all that matters. In the meantime, Uzi continues to tease Luv Is Rage 3 and it could very well be their last album.

Only time will tell whether or not Uzi does decide to retire. Until then, we will continue to bring you the latest news from around the hip-hop world. We always try to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists. Additionally, let us know what you think of The Pink Tape, in the comments section below. What is your favorite Uzi project?

