Lil Uzi Vert Promises New Album Is A Throwback To Their "Original" Style

Earlier this year Lil Uzi Vert dropped one of the biggest rap albums of 2023. Pink Tape saw Uzi teaming up with rappers like Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. The album also saw Uzi trying their hand at making music with a more rock-oriented style. Other tracks on the album feature metal bands Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL as well as a cover of a song by legendary nu-metal band System Of A Down.

Ever since that album dropped, thought, Uzi has been teasing other projects coming soon. They spent months teasing a Young Thug-tributing project called Barter 16. Promotional tactics for the project included Lil Uzi showing up at public events dressed up as Young Thug and also working with frequent Thugger collaborators like London On Da Track. London was actually the executive producer of the album and tweeted months ago that the project had been turned in, though there hasn't been a follow-up on it yet. During a recent show, Uzi tried to give fans another peek behind the curtain at their new music.

Lil Uzi Vert Returning To An Old Sound

Lil Uzi Vert has also been teasing another new album. In this case, it's the third project in their LUV Is Rage series. The mixtapes date back to very early in their career and during a recent show, they told fans that the project will return to that sonic style. Specifically, they said that the album will be a return to their "original" sound.

Recently, Lil Uzi Vert found themselves embroiled in a speculative beef with Lil Yachty. Fans thought the two were sending each other bad vibes after a leaked Yachty song features lyrics about Uzi. But when Uzi took the chance to explicitly praise Yachty in an interview earlier this month it put the beef speculations to rest. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert's promising a return to a familiar sound on LUV Is Rage 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

