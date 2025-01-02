Lil Uzi Vert Shares His Thoughts On Women's BBLs Being Either Over or Underrated

Lil Uzi Vert is cool with BBLs.

Lil Uzi Vert has made their stance clear on Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), offering full support for the popular yet often criticized cosmetic procedure. During an appearance on Pitchfork’s Over/Under series, published on December 30, the Philadelphia-born rapper shared candid thoughts on the topic, labeling BBLs as “underrated.”

“BBLs actually get a lot of hate,” Uzi explained. “The only people hating on them—especially in the boy community—are the ones who don’t have BBL girls. So, BBLs are lit. If a woman wants to enhance her appearance in her own eyes, I’m all for it.” The rapper’s endorsement shines a light on the ongoing cultural discourse surrounding body autonomy and cosmetic surgery. Rappers with BBLs include Latto, Cardi B, Asian Doll, Iggy Azalea, and Nicki Minaj. Uzi's girlfriend regrets cosmetic surgery and endorses a natural body.

Lil Uzi Vert Defends Women With BBLs

Known for their unfiltered takes and introspective artistry, Lil Uzi Vert continues to balance cultural commentary with personal growth, making their voice a notable one in conversations about both wellness and self-expression. Fans will undoubtedly be watching as the rapper navigates the next chapter of their evolution. Last week, Uzi subtly acknowledged a fan's request for more music. Uzi expressed his love for his fans, saying, "K. I love y'all."