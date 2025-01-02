Lil Uzi Vert Shares His Thoughts On Women's BBLs Being Either Over or Underrated

Lil Uzi Vert has made their stance clear on Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), offering full support for the popular yet often criticized cosmetic procedure. During an appearance on Pitchfork’s Over/Under series, published on December 30, the Philadelphia-born rapper shared candid thoughts on the topic, labeling BBLs as “underrated.”
“BBLs actually get a lot of hate,” Uzi explained. “The only people hating on them—especially in the boy community—are the ones who don’t have BBL girls. So, BBLs are lit. If a woman wants to enhance her appearance in her own eyes, I’m all for it.” The rapper’s endorsement shines a light on the ongoing cultural discourse surrounding body autonomy and cosmetic surgery. Rappers with BBLs include Latto, Cardi B, Asian Doll, Iggy Azalea, and Nicki Minaj. Uzi's girlfriend regrets cosmetic surgery and endorses a natural body.
Read more: Lil Uzi Vert Compares Whippets To Eating Mayonnaise:"You Eat That You're A Serial Killer"
Lil Uzi Vert Defends Women With BBLs
Known for their unfiltered takes and introspective artistry, Lil Uzi Vert continues to balance cultural commentary with personal growth, making their voice a notable one in conversations about both wellness and self-expression. Fans will undoubtedly be watching as the rapper navigates the next chapter of their evolution. Last week, Uzi subtly acknowledged a fan's request for more music. Uzi expressed his love for his fans, saying, "K. I love y'all."
The rapper’s comments come after addressing long-standing rumors about their own use of nitrous oxide. Last month, Uzi seemed to declare a personal turning point in a series of Instagram Stories. Captioning a selfie with “No more bad stuff,” accompanied by emojis of a salute, wind, and a balloon, Uzi hinted at a lifestyle shift. Fans also connected the lyrics of their latest album, Eternal Atake 2, to these rumors. On the opening track, “We Good,” Uzi raps, “They said I was lost, they thought I was a dead guy, I was on that NOS.” Uzi's appearance on the interview series supported his latest album.
[Via]