Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Nitrous Addiction Allegations On New Song

Lil Uzi Vert performs during G-Eazy's The Endless Summer Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Aug. 3, 2018.
The rapper breaks his silence.

Lil Uzi Vert is an enigmatic figure. They bring authenticity and emotional nakedness to their music, but at the same time, they remain hazy about the details. Lil Uzi Vert is a character at the end of the day, as the rollout for his new album can attest. Eternal Atake 2 poses the rapper as this extraterrestrial being with a wiped memory and a mysterious mission. One can be forgiven for getting caught up in the showmanship and forgetting that Uzi has dealt with personal struggles behind the scenes. The most unexpected part of his new album deals with these struggles, in fact.

Lil Uzi Vert kicks off Eternal Atake 2 with the epic song "We Good." It's as spacious and aggressive as fans have come to hope for from an Uzi intro. It does an excellent job of setting the table for the major themes of the album, but one line stood out from the rest. The rapper decided to break his silence on the allegations that they were addicted to nitrous. "They said I was lost," they rapped. "They thought I was a dead dead guy, I was on the NOS." NOS is a slang term for nitrous, and the line seemingly confirms what many fans feared.

Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Admits To Inhaling Gas

A video of Lil Uzi Vert seemingly inhaling a balloon filled with nitrous went viral in August. The rapper was in the studio when he allegedly consumed the gas, and can be seen giggling afterwards. Uzi fans voiced their concern, and their desire to see the rapper clean up his act. The video of Uzi released shortly after Kanye West was accused of having a nitrous addiction of his own. A dangerous pattern seemed to have emerged, but neither artist have addressed the allegations outright. Until now, of course. Lil Uzi Vert has admitted to having substance abuse issues with the gas, and his word choice suggests it is no longer an issue.

The rollout for Eternal Atake 2 has also suggested a creatively refocused Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper put together an incredible rollout in the week's leading up to the album's release. Everything seemed very intentional, from the promos to the teaser songs to the imagery. Uzi is back on track, and if we are to take him at his word, then we could easily ascertain that kicking a dangerous habit has directly had an impact on this focus. We're glad to have Uzi back.

