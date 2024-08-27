Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Uses Nitrous During Studio Session: Watch

The rapper has navigated addiction in the past.

Lil Uzi Vert has fans worried. The rapper was spotting using a substance that looks like nitrous oxide during a studio session. The other people in the video fail to comment on Lil Uzi Vert's actions, despite the rapper very clearly inhaling a substance from a balloon. Fans have flocked to social media to voice their concern. Especially given Lil Uzi Vert's past struggles with substance abuse and addiction. The use of nitrous has also led parallels to be drawn between Uzi Vert and Kanye West. The latter was recently accused of being addicted to the gas.

Uzi Vert has been open about their addictive tendencies. The rapper revealed that they spent seven months in a rehab during a 2023 interview with the magazine 032c. Lil Uzi Vert admitted they didn't want to go to rehab. They were eventually urged to do so by their Roc Nation boss, JAY-Z. "I didn't want to do it, but I had to and I can say now that it was a great thing to do," they explained. "The first month and a half were hard. But after that, it was easy, because the people there became my family." Uzi Vert also admitted their skepticism over the effectiveness of rehab. "I was so sure that it wasn't going to work," they explained. "But surprisingly it's pretty effective."

Lil Uzi Vert Spent Time In Rehab In 2023

Nitrous has become a major talking in the hip hop sphere due to Kanye West. His former employee, Milo Yiannopoulos, claimed that the rapper was completely dependent on the gas. He even the man who he blames for nurturing West's addiction, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. West's representatives have denied the claims. Interestingly enough, Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert are longtime supporters of each other's music. Uzi claims 808s & Heartbreak changed his life, and the album went on to inspire the rapper's aesthetic. Kanye West, on the other hand, called Uzi Vert the "future" of hip hop during an April interview.

Uzi Vert told 032c that being sober actually improved his creative process. "I could think more clear," they realized. "And could actually like, instead of my words slurring, even though that’s kinda cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music." The rapper also urged fans struggling with addiction to stay clean. "It’s the best thing to do," they concluded. "It’ll change your life. And you’ll look better." Hopefully Uzi Vert doesn't regress.