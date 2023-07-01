ASAP Rocky Gets Diapers For Rihanna In New Beats Ad: Watch

ASAP Rocky has partnered with Beats by Dre to launch the latest version of the most popular over-the-ear headphones of all time, the Beats Studio Pro. For the new headphones, ASAP got into the marketing swing of things with a new ad. The commercial shows ASAP Rocky following baby mama Rihanna’s instructions to go grab diapers from the local bodega. While Rihanna is off-screen for the entire video, it’s unmistakably her; the couple is expecting a second child soon, with their first, RZA, just celebrating his first birthday two months ago.

The ad features the rapper running through the city with his Beats Studio Pros on. He avoids fans and runs through construction and a flower stand in what appears to be New York City, all to get some diapers for his kid. The song he’s listening to on his Beats is his own track, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which was produced by Pharrell Williams. You can watch the entire advertisement below.

ASAP Rocky + Rihanna = Beats Advertising Gold

ASAP Rocky and company race through the city streets in search of some diapers, and while he is successful in his quest, it’s all for naught. As he puts his headphones back on to listen back to his recordings, Rihanna (still off-screen) says, “Babe! You gotta go back, these are the wrong size.” A little bit of humor and rap pastiche blended together make for a very entertaining commercial. Rihanna stays out of the camera’s eye in this ad spot, but don’t get it twisted — she still enjoys the limelight, even while very pregnant with baby number two. And ASAP is still popping out tracks, with “RIOT (Rowdy Pip’n)” being his latest.

Beats by Dre is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Studio Pro headphones. This ad with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna is part of a huge promotional campaign for the flagship product. The ASAP-RiRi collab commercial follows the footsteps of another Beats by Dre ad that dropped Wednesday. In that ad, “Still Iconic,” Dre explains that being iconic is great, but what you do next is what truly matters.

