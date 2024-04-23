ASAP Rocky Drops New "DON'T BE DUMB" Merch, Fans Speculate About New Music

Fans are already looking ahead to a potential new album.

Earlier this month, Rihanna revealed that ASAP Rocky has been hard at work on his new album. While that didn't satisfy the pop fans who have been waiting since 2016 for a new project from RiRi, it got rap fans buzzing. They didn't have to wait long for something to capture their attention either. Earlier today Rocky dropped some new merch onto his AWGE website. The merch prominently features the bulletproof vests that he wore in performances last year.

The vest also appears in the video for his single "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)" which dropped last year and many think may be a single from his new album. Rocky has been teasing a new album called DON'T BE DUMB for years now and there have been numerous times when fans felt it was close. Despite that concrete updates on the album have been very few and far between. But with Rihanna's announcement and the new merch drop fans once again think they may be close to getting the first new Rocky album since 2018's Testing.

ASAP Rocky's New Merch Has Fans Talking New Album

Rocky has appeared on a few features already this year including on one of Future & Metro Boomin's new albums. He was almost on ScHoolboy Q's new album Blue Lips. Q has a pretty long gap of his own between releases returning after 5 years away. In an interview he explained that Rocky was meant to make an appearance on the new album but schedules were just too busy and it couldn't be lined up.

Rocky hasn't released any singles of his own this year but he did collaborate on the track "Gangsta" with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals that dropped back in February. What do you think of the new bulletproof vest merch ASAP Rocky dropped on his website? Do you think you'll buy anything from the drop? Do you think it's part of the rollout of a new album? Let us know in the comments section below.

