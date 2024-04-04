Kai Cenat Can't Believe Tyla Rejection Was Reported By Fox

Kai Cenat continues to run the streaming world.

BYAlexander Cole
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Show

Kai Cenat is known for being one of the biggest names in the entire streaming world. Overall, he has done huge numbers on Twitch, and he continues to be one of the biggest content creators they have ever had. Although he may not have the most subscribers on Twitch anymore, he is certainly at the top. He is constantly having on big guests, and there is no doubt that he can aim higher. One has to imagine he will likely be in some blockbuster films, in the not-so-distant future.

Recently, Kai had Tyla on his stream. Tyla just released her debut album, and she is on track for a truly incredible music career. That said, the stream between Kai and Tyla had one awkward moment that became viral on social media. As we reported last week, Kai tried to ask Tyla out on a date. He couldn't even look at her while doing so, and she ultimately sent him into the friend zone. Since the clip went viral, it has been reported on TV, including FOX. Below, you can see Kai react to this mainstream media crossover.

Read More: Usher Teases Kai Cenat Collab

Kai Cenat Reacts

Needless to say, he was a bit confused to see himself on a platform like FOX. After all, they don't really cover matters involving Twitch. However, this was one of those instances that the network couldn't pass up. Not to mention, what took place fit the subject matter of that particular show. Regardless, it seemed to be a tad jarring for the young man. Hopefully, Cenat can continue to grow and showcase his talent beyond his streaming room.

Let us know what you think about the Kai Cenat and Tyla situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think Kai did this as some sort of prank? Do you actually believe he hates the media attention, or does he love it all? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kai Cenat Announces Nike Partnership

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
TwitchCon 2022 San DiegoViralKai Cenat Smiles Through The Pain As Tyla Puts Him In The Friendzone
The 2023 Streamy Awards - ArrivalsViralKai Cenat Has Hilarious Reaction To Latto's Sister Posting Him On IG
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - ShowViralKai Cenat Puts A Butt Plug In His Mouth After Thinking It Was A Beyblade
TwitchCon 2022 San DiegoViralKai Cenat Left Unimpressed By Doja Cat's New Song "Demons"