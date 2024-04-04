Kai Cenat Can't Believe Tyla Rejection Was Reported By Fox

Kai Cenat is known for being one of the biggest names in the entire streaming world. Overall, he has done huge numbers on Twitch, and he continues to be one of the biggest content creators they have ever had. Although he may not have the most subscribers on Twitch anymore, he is certainly at the top. He is constantly having on big guests, and there is no doubt that he can aim higher. One has to imagine he will likely be in some blockbuster films, in the not-so-distant future.

Recently, Kai had Tyla on his stream. Tyla just released her debut album, and she is on track for a truly incredible music career. That said, the stream between Kai and Tyla had one awkward moment that became viral on social media. As we reported last week, Kai tried to ask Tyla out on a date. He couldn't even look at her while doing so, and she ultimately sent him into the friend zone. Since the clip went viral, it has been reported on TV, including FOX. Below, you can see Kai react to this mainstream media crossover.

Kai Cenat Reacts

Needless to say, he was a bit confused to see himself on a platform like FOX. After all, they don't really cover matters involving Twitch. However, this was one of those instances that the network couldn't pass up. Not to mention, what took place fit the subject matter of that particular show. Regardless, it seemed to be a tad jarring for the young man. Hopefully, Cenat can continue to grow and showcase his talent beyond his streaming room.

