Reason On Hip-Hop: "...Never Personal Unless It Is."

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Rapper Reason performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Reason left Top Dawg Entertainment in 2024 after releasing three albums with the label. He continues to support the label.

Before Rap, Reason was a collegiate athlete. It appears the Porches creator wants to bring that competitive fire to the music -- according to his latest tweet.

On Sunday (May 18), Reason drop a kerosene-drenched tweet about hip-hop's competitive nature. "Hip-Hop is a sport," he tweets. "It's never personal unless it is."

The post follows Reason addressing Joey Bada$$'s Red Bull Spiral freestyle in new tracks "The Dead Apple" and "New York Crash." In "New York Crash," Rez raps about the rhymes aren't personal, just answering the call Joey made to the West Coast.

Reason's tracks to Joey follow TDE's Ray Vaughn responding to the Brooklyn rapper/actor with his own diss track. Bada$$ would respond to Ray Vaughn on the new track "The Finals." However, Joey hasn't reacted to Reason's two-pack yet.

Joey Bada$$ battles with West Coast rappers stem from his latest track, "The Ruler's Back." A track that called out Kendrick Lamar and West Coast Hip-Hop to revive the 90s East Coast vs. West Coast energy. In his Sprial freestyle, Joey would clear up his challenge to the West Coast as simply desiring to take on the best emcees.

Reason Hip-Hop

"The Dead Apple/New York Crash" is Reason's second release of 2025. In February, he drop I Love You Again, his first album since leaving Top Dawg Entertainment. The 10-track EP, features Kota The Friend, Hit-Boy, Coyote, and Ransom. Rez appears refreshed and rejuvinated in his latest effort as he raps about where he's been and where he's about to go with the music.

While no long signed to Top Dawg, Reason has always shown the uptmost respect to former labelmates in interviews and supported their music. Porches, his final album with TDE, featured collaborations with SiR, Ray Vaughn, Zacari, and Doechii.

Rez's social media delivers engaging commentary on various trending topics daily. His feud with Joey Bada$$ appears to be far from over as well.

