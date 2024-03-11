Travis Scott Riding Around In A Tank Has Fans Calling Him An ASAP Rocky Copycat Again

Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky are two of the most influential rappers in the modern era. Both of their respective sounds have forged legendary careers for the both of them. However, fans love to make comparisons and these two have been subjected to that since the start. While they do physically look very similar, that is not the only way they get pitted against one another. A good portion of the hip-hop community feels that Scott has been biting Rocky's style and creative direction. That debate was recently reignited after a video surfaced of the Houston rapper having a blast on a tank.

According to HipHopDX, fans are predicting that this is all for the music video for UTOPIA's hit song "FE!N." If that rings true, Rocky fans and Scott haters are going to have a field day with it. Especially because, the ASAP member featured that iconic armored vehicle in his visuals for "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)." Fans made sure to call that out in the comments, "@asaprocky trav on some riot shi."

The Travis & Rocky Comparisons Will Never End

While people love to fabricate beef about celebrities, Rocky has been feeding into it throughout his career. In a popular sit-down with Hot 97 back in 2016, he saw the vision in the comparison and encouraged others to decide what they believe. "Let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic." However, there are times when he is tired of the beef rumors. In a social media post in 2019 he said, "“THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SHIT SO PLAYED OUT, LET IT GO." It will forever be debated on who bit off who until they make music together it seems.

What are your thoughts on Travis Scott riding around in a tank? Do you agree with fans that he is biting ASAP Rocky's creative flare? Is this rivalry actually real, or is it fan-made? Will this wind up in the music video for "FE!N?" We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

