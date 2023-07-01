Sukihana has been on the podcasting trail recently, with the last stop being “The Armon Wiggins Show.” While she was chilling with the L.A. blogger and media personality, she gave her thoughts on Nicki Minaj. “…I respect Nicki, I know I’m not gonna get a Nicki feature,” Sukihana says. Armon is incredulous about this claim until he asks if it’s about the fact that Suki was in the “W.A.P.” music video. “Maybe,” the female rapper says. “That’s what Tasha K said.”

“W.A.P.” took hip-hop culture by storm a few years back, with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion giving us one of the most risque songs and music videos of all time. With Sukihana as part of that phenomenon, it makes sense why Nicki Minaj would feel a little left out of the party. But even if Suki and Nicki don’t collaborate on a song, that doesn’t matter to the former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star. “That’s not gonna stop me from loving her because of her flow and the sh*t that she did. I’m a real b*tch.”

Sukihana Still Dominates The News Cycle

“I don’t give a f*ck if a b*tch don’t like me or not,” Sukihana says, keeping it 100 percent real. “But imma still say that I respect [her]… I don’t know if I’m blocked or not, but I will say… I know I’m not gonna get a Nicki feature… That’s cool, I f*ck with you.” She isn’t too jaded about if she and Nicki will ever get along in real life, but at least she has respect for the Barbie of rap music.

In other Sukihana news, people are still reeling over her viral OnlyFans video. She responded to the fame blowup, with her song “Eating” also shooting up the charts because of her NSFW content. She isn’t losing any sleep at all over the resurfaced video, stating that people need to stop putting expectations on her. And with her giving Nicki her flowers, perhaps it’s time for the public to go easy on Suki, too.

