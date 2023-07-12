Sukihana is someone who knows how to go viral every now and again. Overall, she is someone who has immediately made an impact on culture. Her song “Eating” has become extremely viral online thanks to the jarringly NSFW lyrics. Moreover, if you go to one of her concerts, you are almost guaranteed to see something wild. For some, her act is actually quite shocking. However, for others, she is simply being herself, and allowing herself to be sexually liberated.

Recently, Sukihana found herself going viral, once again. Although this time around, it was for a video that cannot be shown or even linked to on this website. If you spend your days on Twitter, then you probably already know what we are talking about. Essentially, the video showcases the expelling of bodily fluids. Overall, this video had a lot of people stunned, and it has led to all sorts of discourse. Yesterday, Sukihana appeared on the The Armon Wiggins Show, where she spoke out about the drama.

Sukihana Breaks Her Silence

“It was p*ss. It was 100 percent p*ss. I love to p** on myself,” Sukihana said without hesitation. “The thing is, I’m a disgusting person so it’s just like, people been knew that about me, I don’t give a f*ck. Y’all can keep posting my OnlyFans videos. […] Whatever you heard about me it’s the truth.” Subsequently, Suki said that it is imperative that people stop placing expectations upon her. At the end of the day, she has shown who she is and she doesn’t understand the pedestal some try to place her on. Additionally, she told people to stop worrying about her kids, as they are well provided for, and have a nice house to come home to every day.

Needless to say, the artist does not care what you have to say about her. She is comfortable in her own skin, and she’s making money. That is more than can be said for a lot of the people judging her. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

