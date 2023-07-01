Sukihana found herself at the center of controversy this past week thanks to a video that circulated over social media. Overall, the video is a bit too NSFW to show you all. However, you probably already know what the video entails. There are a whole lot of bodily fluids being expelled, and it grossed some folks out. Moreover, Suki has since responded to the controversy by saying that she doesn’t really care. Additionally, she noted that she sees herself as a “disgusting person” and doesn’t mind those who call her that.

Subsequently, Plies has taken to social media with some questions about the Sukihana video. Essentially, he wants to enter a long-standing debate about what fluid was actually being expelled in the aforementioned video. This is a debate that has stood the test of time. No matter what website you look, you will be told something different each time. Needless to say, it is easy to see why Plies would be confused.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Weighs In On YK Osiris-Sukihana Controversy

Plies Has A Sukihana-Inspired Question

“Right nah, we finna put it to bed,” Plies started. “I need to muthafuckin’ know — and I know not only do I need to know, I need to know for a lot of muthafuckin’ men in the muthafuckin’ country because I know they gotta be just as confused as me. Ladies, when a muthafuckin’ woman squirts, when a muthafuckin’ woman sends that shit out in the universe — is it piss or is it climax? I don’t want to hear none of this old sucker-ass shit, ‘It’s 20 percent piss.’ I don’t want to hear no shit like that.”

Of course, Plies got a wide range of responses and there was really no definitive consensus. At this point, the debate is never actually going to be resolved. Hopefully, someone with an expertise in this area steps in and gives us the information we so crave. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world and beyond.

Read More: Sukihana Calls Tasha K A Bully: “This Lady Evil”