The Lox Still Sound Fresh On "Isley Money"

This may be the return that Jadakiss was hinting at late last year.

Today, The Lox are here with "Isley Money," their first single together since "Bout S***" back in 2020. They have some features since then, but their full return is hopefully imminent now. This track saw an early release on the EVEN platform, which is a website that encourages fans to support the artist's work directly. As it stands, an album announcement has not yet been made. But based on that quote we included earlier; there's a decent chance we get a new LOX LP maybe sometime next year. Despite the long wait between singles the Money, Power & Respect creators are sounding just as hungry and just plain good as they were back in the late 90s. Louch, Styles, and Kiss have always been stellar when it comes to announcing their presence on a track and that's no different here. The instrumental, cheffed up by VINNYIDOL sounds gritty and soulful thanks to the sampled vocal loop. Check it out below.

"We got new music we're working on . Right now, we're tryna get out by the end of this year." That was Jadakiss speaking with CBS Mornings in early August about some upcoming material. In particular, he was speaking about The LOX cooking some stuff up in the booth and it had many ready for a comeback. Unfortunately, the New York trio of Kiss, Sheek Louch , and Styles P were not able to fulfill that promise. Lately, though, they have been performing at venues across the country, including a special NPR Tiny Desk appearance which went over extremely well. But it seems that the essential rap group is beginning to get the wheels spinning once again.

