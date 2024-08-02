The LOX's Tiny Desk Performance Supersedes The Initial Hype: Watch

Some of New York's finest put on one hell of a show.

Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch. These are the three men that make up one of New York's most prominent rap groups, The LOX. For nearly 30 years, all three blue collar-esque MCs have stuck together all this time. Jadakiss revealed the underrated reason for their lasting comraderie on Instagram several months ago via a picture of the group praying together. The comments were in total agreement, "Nothing beats prayer 👏👏👏". "❤️ praying together LOVEEEE", another user added. Speaking of keeping that chemistry close, what helps build that is performing on a consistent basis. That is exactly what The LOX went ahead did by putting their talents on full display on the Tiny Desk stage.

According to the creators of this platform, NPR, this is the first time that they have done a show with a live band. When this news was announced, a lot of people were sharing their excitement for what The LOX could potentially bring. Former NBA and New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony was one of them, simply saying, "Can’t wait". Additionally, previous NFL stud receiver for the New York Giants, Victor Cruz also chimed in, "Nah I might have to set an alarm for this one".

The LOX's Chemistry & Love Of Performing Is On Full Display

If these two haven't checked it out yet, they will certainly not be disappointed in The LOX when they do. Despite a different and more chill atmosphere, Sheek, Jada, and Styles managed to bring their street toughness to Tiny Desk. As the usual format goes, they played their biggest hits. "All for the Love”, “Recognize”, “Good Love”, and “Good Times” kicked things off in the first leg. Then, “By Your Side”, “Kiss Your A** Goodbye”, “Money, Power & Respect”, and “We Gonna Make It” rounded things out.