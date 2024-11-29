Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Flip Iconic Police Song On The Sting-Assisted "Another Part Of Me"

The "Message In A Bottle" flip might be polarizing.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are a legendary duo who are responsible for some of hip-hop's most iconic songs. Overall, their legacies in rap music are cemented. However, that does not mean they are by any means finished with making music. In fact, on December 13th, they will be dropping a new album together called Missionary which is the spiritual successor to Snoop's iconic debut album Doggystyle. The innuendos are pretty clear, and fans are excited for what this is about to sound like.

On Friday, the two decided to bless fans with a rare Thanksgiving weekend drop. They did so in the form of the song "Another Part Of Me" which features Sting. The feature makes a whole lot of sense when you realize the production is a flip of The Police's iconic hit song "Message In A Bottle." This guitar-driven production is met with some rare auto-tuned singing from Snoop. Although this might be polarizing to some longtime fans, there are some interesting ideas here.

The album promises to be a victory lap for the West Coast, which is already having a huge year thanks to the emergence of numerous talented local acts. Furthermore, you cannot forget about Kendrick Lamar whose song "Not Like Us" was one of the biggest of the entire year. Following the success of GNX, there is no doubt that Missionary is going to be the perfect way for Los Angeles to cap off its legendary year.

Snoop Dogg Shows Off His Singing Chops

Quotable Lyrics:

Out here livin' armed and dangerous
Now tell me, what do you want from me?
Here in the land of thе lost and the scandalous
Bright lights, sunny days, cold nights
Ride the wavе, hold tight, just a day in Los Angeles

