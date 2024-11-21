Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Team Up With Alus For Hard-Hitting Single “Outta Da Blue”

BYCaroline Fisher583 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Snoop Dogg Missionary Cover ArtSnoop Dogg Missionary Cover Art
"Missionary" drops on December 13.

Snoop Dogg is currently gearing up to unleash his highly anticipated album with Dr. Dre, Missionary. The project will be a follow-up to his iconic 1993 debut, Doggystyle, and is slated for release on December 13. To get listeners excited about what's to come, the California-born rapper unveiled yet another single today, "Outta Da Blue." It features both Dr. Dre and New Jersey songstress Alus.

They first previewed the new track at ComplexCon a few days ago. It's also featured in the trailer for an upcoming Netflix film, "Back In Action," which stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Aside from producing the track, fans hear Dr. Dre deliver some hard-hitting bars. The song even samples M.I.A.'s 2007 single, "Paper Planes." The release of "Outta Da Blue" comes just weeks after Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre unveiled the star-studded Missionary tracklist, and left supporters more eager than ever to hear what they have up their sleeve.

It features the likes of BJ The Chicago Kid, Jhené Aiko, Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, Sting, Method Man, 50 Cent, Eminem, and many more. This isn’t the only new material they’ve gotten from the duo in recent weeks, however. During a live episode of Drink Champs at ComplexCon, they also debuted several other snippets from the album. They even previewed the Sting collab they’ve been teasing since this summer, which interpolates his band The Police’s “Message In A Bottle.” Already, they’ve been receiving a great deal of praise for what they’ve come up with, and fans can't wait for the rest of Missionary.

Read More: Jack Harlow Swoops By To Say "Hello Miss Johnson" In New Single

Snoop Dogg Prepares To Unleash Missionary

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, on sight, I give you the green light
Some n****s is all bark, my n***a, we all bite
You gambling with your life? Well f*ck it, let's roll the dice
There'll be some motherf*cking problems if this dog in a fight

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Serves Up A Fight Song On "Pound For Pound"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...