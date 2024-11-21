Lupe Fiasco Serves Up A Fight Song On "Pound For Pound"

Lupe Fiasco continues to do his thing.

Lupe Fiasco is easily one of the most respected MCs in the entire world and for good reason. Overall, his catalog is filled with classic records. Even now, Lupe is putting out some of his best work, and the concepts continue to be on point. His album Samurai was easily one of the best of the entire year and it certainly deserves all of the praise in the world. Even with this latest project filed away, it appears as though Lupe is still hungry to give fans more music.

For instance, today, he dropped off a new track simply called "Pound For Pound." Upon putting on this track, you can immediately hear what he is trying to go for with this. The song sounds like something that would be used as a compilation of clips for when a boxer or UFC fighter is walking out for their fight. The beat even has a Kanye West "Black Skinhead" vibe to it that fans will appreciate. Although, the theme of the song begs questions about whether or not this track is just a one-off or perhaps part of a soundtrack of some sort.

Whatever the case may be, it is always good to hear some new music from the likes of Lupe Fiasco. He is an artist who continue to get better with age. Consequently, we are never going to say no to a new song or project. With that being said, there is no doubt that Lupe could very well be in some album of the year discussions. After all, we are almost at the end of 2024.

Lupe Fiasco Just Gave UFC Fighters The Perfect Walk-Out Track

