Kodak Black Shuts Down Rumors About Converting To Islam

BYCole Blake
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Kodak Black performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Kodak Black has provided an explanation.

Kodak Black says that he hasn't converted to Islam, shutting down social media rumors and clarifying that he considers himself a Hebrew Israelite. The clarification comes after images of him on a prayer rug in what appeared to be a mosque went viral, last week. Addressing the pictures in a post online, he revealed that celebrity dentist “Bollywood” Saif Shere requested them.

“No disrespect to the Muslim community but Iam [sic] Hebrew Israelite,” Kodak wrote on social media, as caught by HipHopDX. “I feel very disrespected by the blog and [Shere] for allowing them to run with a narrative that I’ve converted to Islam!! Simply him asking me personally to take a picture on his prayer rug.”

Kodak Black Attends Rally For Donald Trump

Rapper Kodak Black (C) poses with a fan during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP) (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

In a follow-up video, Kodak continued to rant: “I always say I like the literature, but I ain’t no f*cking Muslim. Other n****s do that, turn Muslim out of nowhere. No disrespect to Muslims, no disrespect to any religion… I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Christian. I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Muslim. You can’t tell me I’m wrong for being Hebrew Israelite. I don’t understand why that post go viral. All y’all saw was a picture of me prostrating.”

Kodak Black Clarifies Recent Rumors

Kodak's comments come after he recently made headlines for theorizing that fans will turn on him in a similar way that many have turned on Drake. "One of these days," he said on Instagram Live. "N****s gon' try and do me like Drake. Whole little hate Kodak campaign. Everybody who hate Kodak to the left." Check out Kodak Black's latest antics on social media below.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
