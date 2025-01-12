Kodak Black Shuts Down Rumors About Converting To Islam

Kodak Black has provided an explanation.

Kodak Black says that he hasn't converted to Islam, shutting down social media rumors and clarifying that he considers himself a Hebrew Israelite. The clarification comes after images of him on a prayer rug in what appeared to be a mosque went viral, last week. Addressing the pictures in a post online, he revealed that celebrity dentist “Bollywood” Saif Shere requested them.

“No disrespect to the Muslim community but Iam [sic] Hebrew Israelite,” Kodak wrote on social media, as caught by HipHopDX. “I feel very disrespected by the blog and [Shere] for allowing them to run with a narrative that I’ve converted to Islam!! Simply him asking me personally to take a picture on his prayer rug.”

Kodak Black Attends Rally For Donald Trump

Rapper Kodak Black (C) poses with a fan during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP) (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

In a follow-up video, Kodak continued to rant: “I always say I like the literature, but I ain’t no f*cking Muslim. Other n****s do that, turn Muslim out of nowhere. No disrespect to Muslims, no disrespect to any religion… I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Christian. I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Muslim. You can’t tell me I’m wrong for being Hebrew Israelite. I don’t understand why that post go viral. All y’all saw was a picture of me prostrating.”

Kodak Black Clarifies Recent Rumors