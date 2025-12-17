Kodak Black Says He Isn't Mad About Slavery

Kodak Black recently went on a bizarre rant about slavery that's resulting in viral backlash on social media. In a clip, which he recorded of himself, he explains that he isn't mad about the horrific practice and argues that Africans sold people into slavery. After finishing his rant, he pans the camera over to a friend who is holding multiple prescription bottles.

"Black people, we're pussy as f*ck," he begins. "I love y'all from Africa too, I just hate the Africans who act like y'all better than motherf*ckas... Y'all Africans should've never sold n****s... I'm not mad at slavery. White people enslaving people, too.

Fans on social media have been furious with Kodak for the comments. "Some people just sitting here repeating bullsh*t but not actually speaking the difference between slavery in Africa vs slavery in America," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Trump giving him that pardon was just as strategic as putting liquor stores on every corner in the hood." One more continued: "Everyone in the comments is ignorant and weird as hell. Read a f*cking book an stop listening to a meth head.. and him being Haitian makes this worse cuz dude your ppl rebelled like no one else smh entertaining these ignorant points is a bad idea."

Kodak Black Meth Rumors

Other fans have been expressing concern for Kodak Black, given the possible drug use in the video. Kodak previously made headlines, earlier this year, for referring to himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit,” during a freestyle for On the Radar.