meth
- MusicKevin Federline Shoots Down Report That Britney Spears Is On "Meth"Kevin Federline has slammed the Daily Mail for publishing a report about Britney Spears' alleged drug use.By Cole Blake
- MusicMethod Man Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Mental HealthThe Wu-Tang icon was candid about his struggles in the new interview.By Noah Grant
- SportsChicago Cubs Prospect Arrested After Being Caught With 25 Pounds Of MethChicago Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo-Corrales was feeling like Walter White.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsOregon Decriminalizes Hard Drugs & New Jersey Legalizes MarijuanaOregon has voted to decriminalize small possession amounts of hard drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.By Alex Zidel
- GossipAndrew Gillum's Friend In Hotel Room Reportedly A Gay EscortThe man found in a Miami hotel room with Andrew Gillum who may have been overdosing on meth is reportedly a gay male escort.By Lynn S.
- CrimeDEA Sting Seizes $3 Million In Cocaine, Meth, & Fentanyl $3 million worth of drugs is off of the streets because of one sting operation. By Dominiq R.
- Crime"Mighty Ducks" Child Star Shaun Weiss Arrested On Charges Of Burglary & MethHe's faced a number of struggles in recent years.By Erika Marie
- RandomAutopsy Reveals Baby Died From Meth-Laced Breastmilk: Mother ArrestedOne's woman addiction caused her to lose her newborn child & freedom.By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Speaks On Lyme Disease: "People Kept Saying I Look Like Sh*t, On Meth"Justin Bieber makes his battle with Lyme disease public.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeChico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession After Cops Find Meth: ReportHe's since been released.By Erika Marie
- RandomArkansas Chemistry Professors Arrested For Allegedly Cooking Meth"Breaking Bad" comes to life.By Aron A.
- CrimeTupac Shakur (Not That One) Arrested For Pulling A Knife On PoliceThis man's name is literally Tupac Amaru Shakur.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDemocratic Donor Ed Buck Charged After Third Black Man Overdoses At His HomeThe Republicans are going to have a field day over this.By Aron A.
- RandomJamaican Man Spent 82 Days In Jail Because Authorities Thought Honey Was MethSMH. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesNetflix Unveils Trailer & Release Date For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"What in the world happened to Jesse Pinkman?By Devin Ch
- SocietyAustralian Man Busted With $140M Worth Of Meth After Crashing Into Police CruiserThe 28-year-old man was charged with large commercial drug supply.By Aron A.
- SocietyFlorida Man Tried To Hide His Bag Of Meth In A Box Of "Hot, Fresh Potato Wedges"Stranger things than "Stranger Things."By hnhh