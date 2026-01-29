Woman Accuses Kodak Black Of Intimidating Her Stepfather After Car Crash

Kodak Black is facing some more harmful allegations as a woman on the internet is accusing him of intimidation. As her story goes, she says that her stepfather got into a car accident with Kodak Black. The lady says he was on his way to work when it happened and what allegedly occurred after the crash was terrifying.

In a series of clips caught by Live Bitez, the woman claims that her stepfather saw someone getting out the car that was involved in the accident. Eventually, though, three other men also headed towards her stepfather's vehicle.

She then alleges that a man (Kodak?) tried to punch him after rolling down his window. After that alleged attack, the woman says one of the other men brandished a gun at him.

The woman claims her stepdad called the police, which caused Kodak and his crew to allegedly flee the scene.

After the authorities arrived, they allegedly investigated the Pompano Beach native's whip, a custom, pastel blue, 1971 Chevrolet Impala. She claims they discovered a "sword and I don't know what else."

The woman then scolds Kodak, who she called a "horrible human being," for allegedly putting her stepfather in physical therapy because of the accident.

Kodak Black's "Easter Vert" Car Crash

She also directs her anger and frustration at the police. "[Kodak] gets to run around and do whatever he wants. Broward County Police Department, what are y'all doing about this? Just because this man has status and money, doesn't give them the right to act this way and think it's okay."

At the time of writing, it sounds like nothing has happened to Kodak from a legal standpoint yet. The woman says this all went down on January 23 a little after 6 a.m. which pretty much lines up with when reports about Kodak's prized Impala getting damaged surfaced.

As you can see from the video above, the front end of the classic car known as the "Easter Vert," is totally wrecked. Per Nolan Strong of AllHipHop, it occurred on I-95 in South Florida.

Interestingly, Kodak didn't speak publicly after this happened, which could lend some more credibility to the woman's account.