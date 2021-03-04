intimidation
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Brother Faces Intimidation Accusations Amid Royalty Legal BattleThe rapper's brother is accused of using "profanity, insults and derogatory language” as "pressure tactics" against a songwriter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeNew Jersey Racist Ranter Hit With Additional Charges After Video Goes ViralThe ranter is facing criminal mischief, stalking, and several weapons and drug charges.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeR. Kelly Associate Pleads Guilty To Setting Fire To Accuser's Car: ReportMichael Williams pleaded guilty to setting fire to R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary's car.By Aron A.
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim Opens Up About Couple's ThreatsKenneth Petty's alleged rape victim details how Nicki Minaj and her husband have reportedly threatened and harassed her to recant her story.By Alex Zidel