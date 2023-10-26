Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Faces Intimidation Accusations Amid Royalty Legal Battle

Nipsey Hussle's legacy will never fade, and though recent developments when it comes to his catalog seem disheartening, hopefully they can resolve to honor the respect he showed other artists. Moreover, in a legal battle concerning songwriting credit and royalties, his brother faces accusations of mishandling the whole ordeal. For those unaware, the rapper's family member is in control of his estate, which means he has a say in his discography. In this specific case. Tasleema Yasin motioned to receive profit shares of the song "Hussle & Motivate" shortly after Nip's passing in 2019, alleging that she helped write it three years prior. Also, she claimed to additionally perform an "ascending four-note vocal phrase featured throughout the song’s runtime, as well as a countermelody in [her] higher register featured prominently during the song’s chorus." Both parties previously indicated that they reached an agreement last year.

However, in new court documents reportedly obtained by Radar Online, Yasin apparently accused Nipsey Hussle's brother of not following up on their settlement. "Regrettably, the opposing party has thus far delayed the fulfillment of their obligations under the contract," the lawsuit allegedly reads. "They are in breach of its terms. Hence, Yasin is under no ongoing obligation to refrain from submitting her claims against the aforementioned parties and estate. The original agreement with the Estate is deemed void due to multiple breaches. Ms. Yasin no longer seeks enforcement of this breached agreement. Instead, she is seeking damages as a result of these breaches and wishes to negotiate a new agreement that will protect her interests moving forward.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Granted More Visitation Rights With Daughter

Nipsey Hussle At The 2019 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Nipsey Hussle attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Yasin claimed that Nipsey Hussle's brother attacked her with "profanity, insults and derogatory language." In addition, she alleged that he used "pressure tactics such as threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, insults, gaslighting." Back in April of this year, the Los Angeles MC's estate dodged Yasin's $5 million lawsuit over this. While she initially filed this in December of last year, a judge dismissed it when she didn't respond to a court order to explain why authorities should hear her out. "The file in this case lacks the papers that would show it is being timely prosecuted, as reflected below,” Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled. “Accordingly, the Court, on its own motion, hereby orders plaintiff(s) to show cause in writing no later than April 4, 2023 why this action should not be dismissed as to all remaining defendants, for lack of prosecution.

Regardless of all this conflict, the Crenshaw legend still serves as a model of inspiration and praise. Hopefully this reopening of this matter results in proper compensation and preservation of these artistic integrities. If not, we could be in for a nasty redo. For more news and the latest updates on Nipsey Hussle, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Is The Subject Of A New True Crime Docuseries

[via]