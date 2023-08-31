Cam’ron Reveals He Stopped His Crew From Robbing DJ Khaled

“Cam did!”

BYCaroline Fisher
Cam’ron Reveals He Stopped His Crew From Robbing DJ Khaled

Cam’ron took to social media yesterday (August 30), announcing that he has a new mixtape on the way. The Lost Files Vol. 1 is set to arrive on September 8. Alongside the announcement, he also shared a clip of a new track, in which he reveals that he once did DJ Khaled a major solid. According to Cam’ron, his crew was considering robbing the artist, but lucky for him, the New York native stopped them in their tracks. “Old 40th, your g-pass is not that valid/ I swear to God I stopped my young boys from robbing Khaled (another one)/ Cam did!” he rhymes.

It’s unclear when the soon-to-be robbery was set to occur, but regardless, DJ Khaled probably appreciated the favor. In the post, Cam’ron also revealed that Ma$e has finally gotten his publishing rights back from Diddy, after some time. “My n***a murder had to sit this one out,” he wrote. “He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

Read More: Cam’ron Announces “Lost Files” Project, Confirms Ma$e Got Music Rights Back

Cam’ron Saved DJ Khaled From A Robbery

The duo also just recently scored a huge deal with Underdog Fantasy for their It Is What It Is podcast. The new deal is expected to expand their network and increase the show’s budget by quite a bit, meaning that fans can likely expect some exciting guests in the near future. In honor of the podcast’s most recent milestone, Killa Cam took to Instagram to share a throwback clip last week.

In the clip, he’s seen purchasing some new equipment to get the show up and running. “It was just an idea, but I believed,” he captioned the clip. It’s clear from the throwback post how far the show has managed to come in less than a year. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cam’ron.

Read More: Cam’ron Thanks Nas For Including Him In Rap 50 Despite Past Beefs

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.