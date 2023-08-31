Cam’ron Reveals He Stopped His Crew From Robbing DJ Khaled

Cam’ron took to social media yesterday (August 30), announcing that he has a new mixtape on the way. The Lost Files Vol. 1 is set to arrive on September 8. Alongside the announcement, he also shared a clip of a new track, in which he reveals that he once did DJ Khaled a major solid. According to Cam’ron, his crew was considering robbing the artist, but lucky for him, the New York native stopped them in their tracks. “Old 40th, your g-pass is not that valid/ I swear to God I stopped my young boys from robbing Khaled (another one)/ Cam did!” he rhymes.

It’s unclear when the soon-to-be robbery was set to occur, but regardless, DJ Khaled probably appreciated the favor. In the post, Cam’ron also revealed that Ma$e has finally gotten his publishing rights back from Diddy, after some time. “My n***a murder had to sit this one out,” he wrote. “He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

Cam’ron Saved DJ Khaled From A Robbery

The duo also just recently scored a huge deal with Underdog Fantasy for their It Is What It Is podcast. The new deal is expected to expand their network and increase the show’s budget by quite a bit, meaning that fans can likely expect some exciting guests in the near future. In honor of the podcast’s most recent milestone, Killa Cam took to Instagram to share a throwback clip last week.

In the clip, he’s seen purchasing some new equipment to get the show up and running. “It was just an idea, but I believed,” he captioned the clip. It’s clear from the throwback post how far the show has managed to come in less than a year. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cam’ron.

