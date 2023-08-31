Cam’ron Announces “Lost Files” Project, Confirms Ma$e Got Music Rights Back

Overnight, Cam’ron took to Instagram to make two pretty big announcements. The first is that he has a new project coming soon. “I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8,” his caption concludes. The thought of having a new compilation of unreleased material from Cam dropping next week got fans excited quickly. “This that whip straight out that Pyrex pot out of Harlem.. I’m gone burn some Purple Haze to this. how can you not put Killa in yo top5,” read one of the top comments on the post.

The other announcement he made on the post might be even more significant. “My nigga murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paperwork for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase,” he begins the post. Ma$e has been fighting to get his publishing rights back from Diddy for a while so the news that he’s finally pulled it off is significant. “Wait mase can finally put out music again…bout time puff let him go,” celebrates another fan in the comments. Check out the full Instagram post below.

Read More: Pop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam’ron Featured On New MTA Metro Cards

Cam’ron Confirms Ma$e Won Publishing Rights Back From Diddy

This Instagram post comes just a day after Cam’ron made waves with yet another Instagram post. This time, he posted a video thanking Nas for including him in a Hip Hop 50 concert he put on despite the pair’s beef in the past. He was thankfully in particular because the experience allowed him to play Yankee Stadium for the first time.

Cam and Ma$e recently celebrated a major success for their podcast. Despite beginning earlier this year, it’s had a meteoric rise that just resulted in a huge six figure deal. The pair’s show joined the Underdog Fantasy sports network for at least the next 18 months. What do you think about Cam’ron dropping a new tape of unreleased material while Ma$e wins the rights to his music back? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cam’ron And Ghostface Killah Recall Hilarous Past Encounter

[Via]