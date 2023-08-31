Cam’ron Announces “Lost Files” Project, Confirms Ma$e Got Music Rights Back

Cam had some big news in a new Instagram post.

BYLavender Alexandria
Cam’ron Announces “Lost Files” Project, Confirms Ma$e Got Music Rights Back

Overnight, Cam’ron took to Instagram to make two pretty big announcements. The first is that he has a new project coming soon. “I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8,” his caption concludes. The thought of having a new compilation of unreleased material from Cam dropping next week got fans excited quickly. “This that whip straight out that Pyrex pot out of Harlem.. I’m gone burn some Purple Haze to this. how can you not put Killa in yo top5,” read one of the top comments on the post.

The other announcement he made on the post might be even more significant. “My nigga murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paperwork for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase,” he begins the post. Ma$e has been fighting to get his publishing rights back from Diddy for a while so the news that he’s finally pulled it off is significant. “Wait mase can finally put out music again…bout time puff let him go,” celebrates another fan in the comments. Check out the full Instagram post below.

Read More: Pop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam’ron Featured On New MTA Metro Cards

Cam’ron Confirms Ma$e Won Publishing Rights Back From Diddy

This Instagram post comes just a day after Cam’ron made waves with yet another Instagram post. This time, he posted a video thanking Nas for including him in a Hip Hop 50 concert he put on despite the pair’s beef in the past. He was thankfully in particular because the experience allowed him to play Yankee Stadium for the first time.

Cam and Ma$e recently celebrated a major success for their podcast. Despite beginning earlier this year, it’s had a meteoric rise that just resulted in a huge six figure deal. The pair’s show joined the Underdog Fantasy sports network for at least the next 18 months. What do you think about Cam’ron dropping a new tape of unreleased material while Ma$e wins the rights to his music back? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cam’ron And Ghostface Killah Recall Hilarous Past Encounter

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.