Maxo Kream Spits From The Block In Houston For New Single "Judge The Plugg": Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Maxo Kream Judged Plugg From Block Performance Houston New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsMaxo Kream Judged Plugg From Block Performance Houston New Song Stream Hip Hop News

Maxo Kream's "From The Block" performance for 4 Shooters Only is just as good as it sounds on paper, and its title says it all.

Maxo Kream continues his pretty prolific 2024 streak with a "From The Block" performance in Houston for the 4 Shooters Only YouTube channel series, bringing us a woozy and wavy new single titled "Judged The Plugg." As the titled suggests, this instrumental is a return to the bubbly, synth-heavy, and chilled-out plugg style of SoundCloud-esque trap music that hit its stride in the 2010s. However, the Texas MC's consistent flow, clever wordplay flips, vivid and confident narratives, and effortlessly cool cadence makes this classic style sound good as new. It's a solo cut following previous big collaborations so far this year, including That Mexican OT's "Talkin In Screw" and a new team-up with 03 Greedo, "R.I.C.O."

Furthermore, Maxo Kream takes a bit of a distinct thematic angle here when it comes to the lyrical matter, in a way that ties in with the song's title and production style in a notably cohesive way. He speaks on his experience with the justice system, that disconnect from street life, and the contrast that exists as a result. It's a pretty complete tale that goes over plenty of aspects of necessity, loyalty, parenthood, financial struggle, and more despite just a verse and refrain making up this track's short runtime. Of course, we already knew that the "No Then You A H*e" spitter could get topical, as he proved for much of his career. That referenced single, in fact, is a tribute to his late father, and one of the more touching but coldly gritty rap songs of the year so far.

Read More: Killer Mike, Bun B, & More Reach Out To Maxo Kream Following Father’s Death

Maxo Kream's "From The Block" Performance In Houston: Stream "Judged The Plugg"

Whatever Maxo Kream's got in store next, we can't wait to check it out. If you haven't heard the "Bang The Bus" creative's latest single "Judged The Plugg" yet, check out the "From The Block" performance above. Let us know what you think about it in the comments section below and peep some standout bars down there, as well. As always, come back to HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
Before the bailiff read me rights, getting judged by the judge,
And the D.A. got a grudge, this s**t ain't right
I don't understand they laws, and they don't understand my life,
My biggest flaw of them all is walking down and crashed on sight

Read More: Will Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper’s Jab

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
talkin in screw maxoSongsMaxo Kream & That Mexican OT Pay Homage To Chopped & Screwed On "Talkin In Screw"2.7K
Rolling Loud Southern CaliforniaSongsWill Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's Jab1087
Rolling Loud Southern CaliforniaSongsKiller Mike, Bun B, & More Reach Out To Maxo Kream Following Father’s Death1.6K
maxo kream luh tyler whatchamacallitSongsMaxo Kream Recruits Up-And-Comer Luh Tyler For "Whatchamacallit"2.5K