Super Bowl Halftime Show Protester Reveals The Truth About Kendrick Lamar's Involvement In His Plan

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Kendrick Lamar had no idea about the plan beforehand.

The protester who brought out a flag representing both Palestine and Sudan during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show has spoken out. Revealing himself to be Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, the man spoke about his decision with Daily Mail for an interview published on Monday. Nantambu, who was working as one of the hundreds of on-field performers for the set, hoisted the flag in the air while standing atop the Grand National car on stage.

“It wasn’t a part of [Lamar’s] plan,” he explained to the outlet. “I don’t want to attribute any of that to him because he didn’t know anything about that.” He added that the move was a way of "showing solidarity with the people suffering over there." He also explained that "we live a life of luxury in comparison to what they’re going through.”

Was The Super Bowl Protester Arrested?

Shortly after his show of solidarity, police detained Nantambu but eventually let him go after the NFL confirmed he was one of the dancers and thus wasn't trespassing. "We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag," the league said. "He was a part of the 400-member field cast. The individual hid the item on his possession and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent."

The Daily Mail wasn't the only outlet Nantambu spoke with. He also discussed Donald Trump's stance on Palestine with NBC News for a separate interview. "I hope God shifts Trump's heart to be empathetic and compassionate to those who are suffering in Palestine and do what is right by the Palestinians," Nantambu said. "And if he can, help the Sudanese — which I'm sure he can." His comments come after the president suggested the United States should seek ownership of the Gaza Strip. He's said he wouldn't welcome Palestinians back to the area if that becomes the case. Trump was in attendance at the game on Sunday.

