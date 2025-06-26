Protester From Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Arrested

The man accused of interrupting Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show by displaying Palestinian and Sudanese flags during the big performance has been arrested.
Louisiana State Police announced on Thursday, 41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly. Nantambu allegedly disrupted Lamar's set at the Superdome in New Orleans back in February.
The LSP claims Nantambu was the one who waved a Palestianian and Sudanese flag with the message "Sudan and Free Gaza" on it as Lamar rapped "tv off" during the Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Police allege Nantambu had been hired by the NFL to perform during the show. However, the league did not give permission for him to "demonstrate as he did."
Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show
In a statement first issued to TMZ Sports, the NFL praised the LSP for the work it took to arrest Nantambu. "We commend the Louisiana State Police for its diligence and professionalism in this matter," the league wrote. "We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
Last month, Nantambu made headlines after Antonio Brown allegedly attempted to murder him at a boxing event in May. Nantambu claimed that it stemmed from a financial dispute. Brown reportedly failed to pay off his legal debt. This debt follows a lawsuit caused by Brown allegedly stealing jewelry from Nantambu in Dubai years earlier.
Natambu alleged that Brown responded to a comment about the debt by firing shots at him. As of writing (June 26), Brown is still on the run. Nantambu will once again have to deal with a legal battle, and the result of this case will be one to watch closely.