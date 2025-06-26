News
palestine flag
Music
Protester From Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Arrested
The man who displayed a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance was arrested for his actions that night.
By
Devin Morton
23 mins ago
