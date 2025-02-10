Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Dancer Arrested After Waving Palestinian & Sudanese Flag

A performer during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show was detained by police after holding up a Sudanese flag and Palestinian flag blended together with the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on them during the show on Sunday night. They stood on the back of a black Grand National car waving the flag as Lamar performed "tv off" to close out the set. The NFL condemned the move in a statement afterward.

"We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag," the league said, as caught by NBC News. "He was a part of the 400-member field cast. The individual hid the item on his possession and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent." The league added that they're banning them for life from future "NFL stadiums and events." Roc Nation also confirmed in a statement that the act was not part of the scheduled production. Check out a clip of the moment below.

Will The Super Bowl Protester Face Charges?

Despite police detaining them after the incident, the person will not face charges as they were not trespassing. The New Orleans Police Department confirmed in a statement: “As such, the individual will not be identified. The NOPD continues to work with NFL and the halftime production team to ascertain any affiliation the individual may have had with the halftime show.” The protest comes after Donald Trump, who was in attendance at the game, called for the U.S. to take over ownership of the Gaza Strip, earlier this month.