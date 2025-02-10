Travis Scott Wants To Announce His Next Album Title But Fears "People Aren't Going To Understand It"

Travis Scott gets interviewed during warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
La Flame isn't ready to let the cat out of the bag just yet, but he does have some wild collaborations he's envisioning.

Now that the dust has settled on the UTOPIA era, Travis Scott is ready to move on. It wasn't the easiest road to get to his fourth studio LP thanks to the ASTROWORLD concert tragedy. But as he continues to move further away from that 2021 horror he appears to be returning to normal. 2024 was more of a celebratory year with him officially releasing his beloved 2014 mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO onto DSPS. He also brought out physical copies of it and his longtime supporters went all out for him. 361,000 copies were sold in its first week and after a couple of more weeks, it would eventually go number one on the Hot 200 chart.

He then closed out the year by teasing new music and then eventually dropping "4X4" on January 24. It was a highly anticipated single that he previewed at WWE Monday Night Raw and during the halftime of the CFB National Championship. Overall, Travis Scott has been seeing mixed reviews on it despite it reaching the top of the Hot 100. Now that this track is here, it appears that Scott is really close to giving us an album title.

When Is Travis Scott’s New Album Coming Out?

Well... sort of... anyway. In a new feature for Billboard, Scott says that he's got one in the works but has reservations about it. "I want to say the title right now, but people aren’t going to understand it. I have some more tweaking to do," he admitted. We aren't really sure what direction he could be going in, but he did reveal his potential plans for collaborations he's got built up in his head. He was asked if there were any artists he wanted to get in the studio with and, honestly, they are quite shocking.

"Yeah, it’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with. This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook." When asked about why the two pop phenoms, he simply stated, "Because I have some ill ideas." It seems it's all water under the bridge with Sabrina, who beat him out for the top spot on the Hot 200 with Short n' Sweet. "Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works," he said. This all very interesting to learn about, however, we remain in the dark about a release date for this potentially stacked experiment he's got cooking.

