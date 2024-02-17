Yeat & ScHoolboy Q Steal The Show On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

It's getting busier and busier for new hip-hop releases in 2024, and our Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round it all up. Moreover, we've highlighted the best of the best new music drops this week for your convenience, and we have a big one to start off with. Yeat just dropped his highly anticipated studio album 2093, and its lengthy tracklist contains a lot of standouts. If you want some appetizers to ease you in, we'd recommend the Future-assisted "Stand On It" and the Lil Wayne-assisted "Lyfestylë," plus the brand-new Drake collab "As We Speak," which isn't on the playlist but warrants a mention.

Next on our Fire Emoji update is the new song from Tierra Whack, "27 CLUB," ahead of her new album dropping later this year. It's a solemn and dreamy cut that leans more into soulful and low-key atmospheres rather than a straight-up banger, but it still resonates a lot. In addition, speaking of an upcoming album, ScHoolboy Q just dropped his Blue Lips single "Yeern 101." With distorted bass, clubby claps, fast flows, and sharp snares, this is an exciting new direction for the TDE veteran that sets his next project up to impress.

Read More: Yeat Has Fans Singing His Praises After Dropping Futuristic New Album “2093”

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Beyond singles for upcoming albums and other, more developed rollouts, we also have a lot of loosies to cover on Fire Emoji this week. Buddy's "Like This" is a great example, whose breezy and crisp instrumentation showcases it as a great standalone pallet cleanser. Also, Gunna came through with another somber, guitar-led cut with "Bittersweet," whose melodies, sentiment, and mood definitely reflect that emotion. Planet Giza's "2wice Again" melds R&B and pristine boom-bap in a similarly melancholy way, and we hope there's much more of where these singles came from. We apologize if these artists are leading up to projects and we're just waffling about loose tracks.

Rounding out the list is Bryson Tiller with "Whatever She Wants," whose lo-fi but bouncy beat provides a lot of energy for his passionate vocals. Finally, one of the best drops this week was Conway The Machine and Joey Bada$$' long overdue team-up, "Vertino." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week -– and what else we missed, too. Check out the playlist above and stick around on HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Shares The Very Literal Artwork For His New Album “Blue Lips”