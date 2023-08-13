Sleepy Hallow & Marshmello Join The “GBG” On New Single

No one hears “Sleepy Hallow” and thinks EDM, the same way that no one hears Marshmello and thinks “Brooklyn drill.” But what’s great about these genres is that they work so well with so many others, and with each other, you can get a catchy and faithful song to its roots. Moreover, the two artists just released the new single “GBG,” which features a high-pitched vocal sample that sounds like the lead-up to a progressive house drop of sorts. However, the song is firmly planted in New York drill territory, as the Flatbush MC always does with his hard-hitting material. While it might not be a new take on the genre or anything outside of either’s traditional comfort zones or skill sets, it makes for a pretty straightforward and instantly satisfying cut.

Furthermore, a great deal of that satisfaction comes from the fact that Sleepy Hallow stays on a consistent flow and locks into the beat smoothly. His voice propels the whole thing, rendering the chipmunks lead melodic vocals to a simple background addition to the main draw. “GBG” also benefits from a seamless verse-chorus-verse structure, where the 23-year-old’s bars are what moves one section of the track to the next rather than a melodic or instrumental switch-up. Sure, it might not be the most elaborate structure, but it’s a clear and righteous effort to spotlight Hallow’s presence on this song. He’s a leader in his scene, and one that’s unfortunately had a lot of time in his career cut short by external issues.

Sleepy Hallow’s “GBG” With Marshmello: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, for those unfamiliar with Marshmello, this is far from the first time that the EDM giant has crossed over into the hip-hop or R&B space. Just this year, he released the bubbly Brent Faiyaz collaboration “Fell In Love,” and will likely continue to expand his credits in the future. These two certainly set themselves up as a potentially consistent and chemistry-filled collaboration for the future. If you haven’t heard “GBG” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some notable lyrics below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for more news on Sleepy Hallow and Marshmello, and for more great music each week.

