Sleepy Hallow And TaTa Have A New Single “For You”

Jamaican-born and Brooklyn-raised rapper Sleepy Hallow grabs TaTa for a brand new single. The song, "For You," is two minutes even and it features a chorus and verse from guest rapper TaTa. Sleepy comes in for the second verse only, surprisingly. However, he still puts on a nice performance when he does appear. This single seems to appear on the next project from Sleepy Hallow. Genius shows on their website the name and cover art, with the title being Boy Meets World.

The website says that it should be released on September 15. That means it will be Sleepy's fourth studio album and first since 2021. The last project, Still Sleep? features his biggest hit "2055." The song currently sits at a whopping 644 million plus streams on Spotify. This fourth single of 2023, "For You," showcases the lane that Hallow is strongest in. His drill rap style mixed with emotional bars is prevalent once again.

Sleepy Hallow "For You" Featuring TaTa

The beat is very simple and typical drill fare. The lyrics talk a lot about suffering pain, losing love, and trying to find that inner confidence again. The sad guitar strings add to the dramatic tone. Furthermore, this is the first time these two artists have been on a track together. But, fans are loving the new song underneath the YouTube audio, "nah sleepy x tata is INSANE."

️

Quotable Lyrics:

I called up my brother and he wouldn't ride it

I found out he told and that s*** broke me heart

Anxiety running through my f****ng veins I think I’m bout this s*** I put pain in my heart

And I been going through all my DM and I can't let her go she was there from the start

